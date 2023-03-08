GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers are accepting vendors for the Rock the Block Street Festival in Grand Rapids’ Madison Square neighborhood.

Organizers are looking for food, entertainment and art vendors, among others, plus sponsors and volunteers for the 13th annual event.

“Rock the Block is Linc’s premier community event,” LINC UP Executive Director Lakiya Jenkins. “We are so excited to bring culture, food, entertainment and community resources back to Madison Square.”

Rock the Block is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 on Madison Avenue near Hall Street. Organizers say it’s expected to draw about 8,000 people. The goal is to connect people to community resources and opportunities.

Vendors and sponsors can go to lincup.org/rock-the-block or contact event committee chair Alisa White at 616.885.0493 or via email at lisa@lincrev.org. The registration is May 31.