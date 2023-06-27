GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Andy Havemier spends his days feeding customers after spending 17 ​years feeding his demons.

“I was addicted to alcohol and then prescription drugs, like Adderall, methadone, opioids and stuff like that,” said Havemier.

Havemier is much healthier, motivated to stay the course by his firstborn and wife’s recovery.

“Mine was just alcohol-based,” said Ondrea Havemier. “I think me being sober, too, helps keep him on track.”

Havemier said he hit rock bottom in 2018. He was forced to couch surf after his dad kicked him out on Christmas Eve.

“He said, ‘You can be here today, but after this, we can’t have you here right now; I can’t see this every day, see the struggle in your eyes even,'”Havemier recalled. “Then, my brother pulled me aside that same day and said, ‘You’re killing mom and dad.'”

He was killing his sister, Ashley, too.

“I’ve never even shared this with him, but I have a sweatshirt of his that I kept because I was like, ‘I don’t know when I was going to see him again.'”

She was preparing for what could’ve happened.

“I had the noose tied, stayed up for a couple of days and stared at it,” said Havemier.

Guiding Light, a Grand Rapids-based rehab center, gave Havemier the lifeline he needed.

“I was just a shell of myself for a lot of years there, and especially at the end was just a rubble of myself,” said Havemier.

He rose from those ashes in 2019.

“It’s been crazy and pretty exciting since, ” said Havemier.

He got clean and applied to Wealthy Street Bakery, where he’s worked since rehab.

“Sobriety changes everything,” said Havemier’s wife, Ondrea.

It changed Havemier’s trajectory.

He went from working at the restaurant to owning it, along with Hall Street Bakery.

Havemier also owns his mistakes.

“If I can sell myself when I wasn’t doing well, why wouldn’t I tell anyone when I am,” said Havemier.