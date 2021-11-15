Rock band Journey announces Grand Rapids stop during Freedom Tour 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rock band Journey will visit Grand Rapids on its 40-city Freedom Tour 2022.

The band will be joined by Toto in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, May 4 at Van Andel Arena. The band is touring in support of its newest album, “Freedom,” set to drop in 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at axs.com.

The Freedom Tour 2022 kicks off on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh and ends on May 11 in Hartford, Connecticut. Expect your favorite Journey hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.”

“It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage,” said Journey guitarist Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited. Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon friends.”

The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.