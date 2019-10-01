Roadside drug testing expands to GRPD, other agencies

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Tuesday, more than 50 law enforcement agencies statewide will begin roadside drug testing of drivers who appear to be driving under the influence of drugs, including nearly a dozen in West Michigan.

The committee behind the pilot program recommended expanding the program to include all drug recognition experts statewide because the group said too few police agencies were involved in the first phase of the program to determine if roadside drug testing is effective.

Beginning Oct. 1, the following law enforcement agencies will take part in roadside drug testing:

Adrian Township Police Department

Allegan County Sheriff’s Department

Alma Department of Public Safety

Alpena Police Department

Ann Arbor Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

Battle Creek Police Department

Bay City Police Department

Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Bloomfield Township Police Department

Cadillac Police Department

Canton Township Police Department

Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office

Chikaming Township Police Department

Clawson Police Department

Dearborn Police Department

Escanaba Department of Public Safety

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Grand Rapids Police Department

Grand Valley State University Police Department

Greenville Department of Public Safety

Hamburg Township Police Department

Imlay City Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Lapeer Police Department

Lincoln Township Police Department

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Department

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Menominee Police Department

Michigan State Police

Midland Police Department

Monroe Department of Public Safety

Mt. Pleasant Police Department

Muskegon Police Department

Novi Police Department

Oscoda Township Police Department

Petoskey Department of Public Safety

Pokagon Tribal Police

Port Huron Police Department

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

Troy Police Department

University of Michigan Police Department

Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office

Wayland Police Department

Western Michigan University Department of Public Service

Ypsilanti Police Department

Under the program, a police drug recognition expert can ask a driver believed to be under the influence of drugs to give a saliva sample for drug testing. The DRE takes a swab of the suspect’s mouth and uses a handheld device to test it on site for marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamine, opiates and benzodiazepine, which is a very large class of antidepressants.

Anyone who refuses the test ordered by police could face a $200 fine, but an attorney told News 8 he advises clients and relatives to decline the test.

A lab tests a saliva sample taken during roadside drug testing.

Kent and Berrien counties were among five Michigan counties involved in the first one-year phase of the program, which ended in November 2018. All of the samples were processed by Forensic Fluids Laboratories in Kalamazoo.

Michigan State Police say deadly crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs has been steadily increasing over the last several years. In 2018, state police say drugs were involved in 247 deadly crashes.