GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Comic-Con will hit the road for its spring 2023 event.

Organizers announced on the Grand Rapids Comic-Con Facebook page Monday the ‘Spring Fling’ event will be held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center. The move is being made for 2023 only.

The event had been held at the Deltaplex, which closed at the end of July. The replacement venue will not be ready in time for the April 14-16 event, and organizers were unable to secure DeVos Place.

Mark Hodges, the co-owner and event director of Grand Rapids Comic-Con, told News 8 while the change forced several adjustments, there will be perks as well. Some of those include free parking and additional food options.

“We actually have a little of a say in the food service, in terms of like a couple food trucks or similar kind of things that we’re going to be able to bring in,” he said. “That will be make the food a little more of a variety than your usual hot dogs, burgers pop, fries kind of thing.”

Organizers say the November event scheduled for DeVos Place will go on as scheduled. That event will include an “X-Men: The Animated Series” cast reunion, as well as a reunion of two cast members from “Bambi.”

For more information on Grand Rapids Comic-Con, visit the event’s website.