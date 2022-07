GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A road rage incident Saturday afternoon led to a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:18 pm on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE.

A woman who was shot in the incident does not have life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345