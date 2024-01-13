GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a busy day for road crews as West Michigan welcomes inches of new snow after a very dry start to the winter season.

“We do a lot of different things throughout the year, but the winter time is what we’re here for, we’re here to plow the roads, keep people moving,” Todd Carnevale with the city of Grand Rapids Public Works Department said.

Carnevale has been working for the city of Grand Rapids for five years. While he enjoys what he does, there are many obstacles on the roads, like slippery conditions, other drivers and pedestrians.

A Grand Rapids snowplow at work on Jan. 13, 2024.

“They make our job harder when they cut in front of us. If they ride too close to our vehicle, you know, we’re going to make sometimes wider turns than normal,” he said.

And with snow continuing to fall in West Michigan, Carnevale’s new normal is behind the wheel.

“It’s here for the probably next month and a half, so we’ll be busy,” he said.