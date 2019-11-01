MDOT: Road closures as I-96/I-196 project wraps up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The project to realign I-96/I-196 in Grand Rapids is planned to wrap up in November for the season.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Communications, major closures will take place over the next week-and-a-half to prepare for the reopening.

They are trying to get ahead of the winter weather. The roadwork is highly dependent on the weather, so the schedule is fluid.

Starting in November, road closures will begin:

Starting 9 a.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 9, the East Beltline Avenue ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed.

Starting 9 a.m. Nov. 4 through Nov. 7., the left westbound lane of I-96/I-196 will be closed from East Beltline Avenue to Maryland Avenue.

Starting 9 p.m. Nov. 6 through 5 a.m. Nov. 7., one westbound lane will be open on I-96 from M-21 (Fulton Street) to the I-96/I-196 split. The M-21 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed.

On Nov. 7 between 12:01 a.m. at 5 a.m., westbound I-196 will be closed from I-96 to Fuller Avenue.

At 1 a.m. Nov. 7, one lane eastbound I-96 will reopen at Leonard Street.

At 5 a.m. on Nov. 1, the southbound East Beltline Avenue ramp to westbound I-96 will reopen.

Starting 1 a.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 9., Eastbound I-196 will be closed from Fuller Avenue to I-96.

The night of Nov. 7, Eastbound I-96 will reopen and so will the Leonard Street ramp to eastbound I-96 until the morning of Nov. 8.

The MDOT project is realigning the I-96/I-196/M-44/M-37 (East Beltline Avenue) interchange.

More information on the I-96/I-196 Flip project can be found on MDOT’s Youtube channel.