GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say there are reports of injuries after a two-car crash in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Maryland Avenue near I-196 in Grand Rapids.

The road is closed between Oak Industrial Drive NE and Watertown Way while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that two vehicles were involved in the crash, causing one of the cars to flip.

There are reports of injuries, but GRPD said the extent of those injuries is unknown.

Police did not release any details about what led to the crash.