GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Riverside Park is home to three new bee habitats, several bird houses and a pollination garden.

“We heard a lot from neighbors and residents about wanting more natural spaces and natural habitats within the park space,” said Catherin Zietse, partnership and development coordinator with the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department.

The bee homes addition is part of a pilot program with the city. Three colorful habitats can be found on the south end of the park. Zietse said that they will mostly be spaces for bees to rest at night.

Bird houses were installed last fall and bat houses will go up later this summer. If the habitats are deemed a success, money from a past park millage will go toward installing more animal habitats.

“Our parks are really important environmental spaces for the health of the whole city,” Zietse said. “So we’re really looking to make sure they are functioning for both wildlife and plants as well as the residents that are around this park.”