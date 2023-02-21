Damage to River House Condos in Grand Rapids is seen on Feb. 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — River House Condos, the glass high-rise that is one of the defining features of Grand Rapids’ skyline, was hit by gunfire over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Shots hit the building on Bridge Street NW near Scribner Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Glass was broken but no one was hurt.

Damage to River House Condos in Grand Rapids is seen on Feb. 20, 2023. Damage to River House Condos in Grand Rapids is seen on Feb. 20, 2023. Damage to River House Condos in Grand Rapids is seen on Feb. 20, 2023.

Police got reports of two units being hit. On Monday, News 8 saw three windows were boarded up.

River House also hit with gunfire in September 2021. In that case, five windows on five floors were hit. No one was injured then, either.

GRPD said it is still investigating the Sunday case.