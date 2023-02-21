GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — River House Condos, the glass high-rise that is one of the defining features of Grand Rapids’ skyline, was hit by gunfire over the weekend, police have confirmed.
Shots hit the building on Bridge Street NW near Scribner Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Glass was broken but no one was hurt.
Police got reports of two units being hit. On Monday, News 8 saw three windows were boarded up.
River House also hit with gunfire in September 2021. In that case, five windows on five floors were hit. No one was injured then, either.
GRPD said it is still investigating the Sunday case.