River House condos hit by gunfire in GR; no one hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A high-rise condominium building in Grand Rapids was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at River House Condominiums on Bridge Street NW near Scribner Avenue NW.

Multiple units were hit by gunfire, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. The department confirmed that no one was injured.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately known. The shooting remains under investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.