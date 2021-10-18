River Bank Run leaders talk logistics ahead of 44th annual race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With just five days left until the 44th annual River Bank Run, race leaders are gearing up to welcome tens of thousands of people into downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers and sponsors met Monday morning to talk about Saturday’s event. It’s been almost 900 days since they were able to host an in-person event, despite some of the changes.

There will still be a welcome event and mini expo on Friday and a finish fest after the race Saturday. The biggest thing participants should know is that there won’t be on-site registration this year or race day packet pickup.

Participants will have to pick up their packets at Calder Plaza on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. or Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part in the race on Saturday and because organizers have had extra time to plan, they feel prepared for a fun and safe event.

“The biggest thing was what are the rules and regulations,” said race director David Madiol. “Spectrum really helped us through navigating that and the health department. We had almost weekly meetings with Spectrum and the health department just to make sure that everything we outlined was gonna work and not put anybody at risk.”

There were some changes to the 5K, 10K and 25K routes. Those can be found on the race website. Registration for the River Bank Run will remain open until 6 p.m. Friday.