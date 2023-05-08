GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ringo Starr is bringing yet another magical mystery tour to West Michigan. The former Beatle and his All-Starr Band will play a show at DeVos Performance Hall later this year.

Starr announced the show on his social media pages Monday morning. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Starr last performed in Michigan last September at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant. He was supposed to play at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo the following night but was forced to cancel after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Concert Archives, Ringo hasn’t performed in Grand Rapids since Starr and His All-Starr Band performed at Van Andel Arena on Aug. 8, 2003.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band was first founded in 1989 and has cycled in different musicians. The former Beatles drummer leads the way, singing the main vocals and playing the drums and piano.

The current lineup includes Men at Work singer/guitarist Colin Hay, Average White Band guitarist Hamish Stuart, instrumentalist Edgar Winter, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, horn player Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette.