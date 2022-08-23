GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mental health organization for youth has officially opened its new space, fully equipped to bring the program to a national level.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, be nice., a part of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility at 160 68th Street in Grand Rapids.

The organization raised $2 million to build the new office space. It has dedicated zoom rooms and a webinar conference room so that students, teams, employees and faith communities can use the space for both remote and in-person meetings.

Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation, said that the ribbon cutting was more than just a formality.

“Obviously, it’s ceremonial, but for us, it literally means that we are at work every day in a great facility where we are going to be capable of providing mental health education, suicide prevention, everywhere, anywhere at any time. And that was the goal of the move out to this building — to be able to do our presentations virtually, and we were able to continue to do our good work here in West Michigan,” said Buck.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the new be nice. facility in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 23, 2022)

Because of the new facility, MHF will now have amenities like a full auditorium, two gymnasiums and an outdoor gathering space for community events. It has also hired two new employees.

“The new location allows for expansion of the be nice. program on a national level,” said a press release from the organization.

The group’s new space is part of the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. It was completed by Pioneer Construction and GMB Architects and outfitted by Custer, Inc.

Be nice. plans on using more of the campaign money to continue to grow — professionally developing its staff and working to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program.