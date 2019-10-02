Reward offered for info on Grand Rapids murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the person who murdered a man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators say 60-year-old Jeffrey Mathews was the unintended victim of the shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Creston Plaza Apartments on Clancy Avenue NE south of Leonard Street. Matthews was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors previously told News 8 the shooting happened while dozens of people were hanging out in the parking lot. They said they heard gunshots and then saw cars speeding away.

Officers believe there are witnesses still out there who have not come forward.

Silent Observer is hoping the reward will encourage people with critical information to cooperate with the investigation.

Siblings previously told News 8 Mathews was known for being a family man and keeping to himself. In a news release issued Wednesday, authorities say “Jeffrey’s family is devastated and is hoping for answers and justice.”

Detectives are encouraging any witnesses or people with information about the case to leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or contact any of the following detectives directly:

Sgt. John Purlee: 616.456.3343

Detective Adam Baylis: 616.456.3648

Detective Kelli Braate: 616.456.4548

Detective Jim Jorgensen: 616.456.4151