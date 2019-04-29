Reward doubled for man tied to GR homicide victim Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated photo of Derrell Brown (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy photos of Keyona Griffin, 25, and Cherletta Baber-Bey, 47. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer is doubling its reward for information leading to a person of interest in the Grand Rapids shooting deaths of two women.

The bodies of 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin were discovered inside a home on Sheldon Avenue SE on March 13.

Grand Rapids police are trying to track down 45-year-old Derrell Demon Brown, who had been living at the home and was dating Baber-Bey.

Silent Observer is now offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to Brown’s arrest.

Brown is wanted on a felony warrant for receiving and concealing a stolen gun. A judge has ordered that if police pick him up anywhere in the country, he must be extradited back to Grand Rapids.

Brown, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, goes by a number of aliases, including Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright and Jay.

Grand Rapids police say Brown should be considered dangerous. Anyone who has information should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.