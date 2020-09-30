Revamp reward: Historic Grand Rapids building draws firm downtown

An undated photo provided by CWD Real Estate Investment shows the renovated and restored historic building at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A recently revamped historic building in downtown Grand Rapids is getting a new tenant.

Specialty insurance firm AmWINS Group is moving its West Michigan headquarters into 37 Ottawa Ave. NW, located next to the AC Hotel by Marriott at 50 Monroe Ave. NW.

Its offices will take up shop in a nearly 7,000-square-foot space on the building’s second floor. Accounting firm Korte & Kowatch and Townsquare Media are also housed in 37 Ottawa Ave. NW.

(An undated photo provided by CWD Real Estate Investment shows the renovated second floor inside 37 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

CWD Real Estate Investment spent years redeveloping 50 Monroe and 37 Ottawa, which included restoring the original facade and window arches while overhauling the mechanical, electrical and ventilation systems.

The developers say that area has been a fixture of the Grand Rapids skyline for 133 years, starting when the Grand Rapids Refrigerator Company was built there in 1887.

CWD announced it would start leasing office and retail suites at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW last year.

The AC Hotel opened in June 2019, replacing the TGI Friday’s that closed in 2016. The hotel suspended services in March because of the pandemic, but reopened Aug. 1.