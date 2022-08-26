GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new music and arts festival comes to Monroe North this weekend.

Re(turn) to the River runs Saturday Aug. 27 from 12p.m. to 10pm.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is hosting the first annual festival to celebrate the riverwalk and parts of the Monroe North neighborhood. The event features live music, art, food and games from 555 Monroe up to Canal Park.

DGRI says the festival is in line with the GR Forward plan to activate public spaces and elevate the arts in Downtown Grand Rapids.