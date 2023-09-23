GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You might have seen more furry friends Saturday afternoon at Riverside Park for the return of a popular event.

The third annual Retriever Fever returned to Riverside Park on Saturday. Labrador and golden retriever owners took part in a friendly competition to see who could raise the most money for Paws with a Cause, a nonprofit that trains and places assistance dogs for those in need.

There was music, food trucks and a silent raffle. You could also get a professional photo of your pup at the park. There was also a contest for best retriever for both golden and labs, but all dogs were welcome, as long as they were leashed and fully vaccinated.

Michele Suchovsky, the CEO of Paws with a Cause, said the event was not only fun for the dogs and their owners, but it could help people learn about the importance of assistance dogs.

“This event is so important for the community because it really gives people a chance to come together and learn about dogs, be together with their dogs, learn about Paws with a Cause, raise some money for a really good cause, maybe learn about volunteering for this organization,” Suchovsky said.

The free event went from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.