Retiring pastor ‘fought for the one who called me’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rev. Clifton Rhodes Jr. has stood behind the pulpit at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in Grand Rapids for nearly half a century.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Rhodes told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

But after 45 years as head pastor at the city’s oldest black Baptist church, Rhodes is officially hanging up his robes.

He was diagnosed with ALS several years ago and decided it’s time to retire.

“Martin Luther King (Jr.) said it: ‘I’ve been to the mountaintop.’ It’s a beautiful sight,” Rhodes said of his decades in ministry.

For all he’s done inside the church, his work outside of it is also remarkable. 24 Hour News 8 pulled archived stories that showcase Rhodes’ dedication to the black community in Grand Rapids. He fought to bridge the city’s racial gap, advocated for black children in schools and worked with GRPD to combat street violence.

But he admits there’s work yet to be done to unite a divided nation. Rhodes believes it starts with God.

“I don’t think I can seek my fellow man without first seeking the creator of my fellow man,” Rhodes said.

That’s precisely what he’s done for so long. Looking back at of his years in the church, he’s full of gratitude. He’s not most proud of himself, but rather of the very people he has served.

“That’s a unique band of believers,” he said of his congregation. “Those people did something that I asked of them, and they’re still doing it.”

Just how long Rhodes has left, he knows, is up to the one above. But when that time comes, he’ll be best remembered as a husband, a father and a pastor — and in his words, a soldier.

“I want them to know that I fought every step of the way, not for myself, but for the one who called me,” Rhodes said.

There are two events this week to celebrate Rhodes and his life of ministry. The first is 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church on Delaware Street SW in Grand Rapids. The second is 4 p.m. Sunday at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church on Henry Avenue SE.