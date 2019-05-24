Retiring GRPS superintendent's focus still on kids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Outgoing Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintedent Teresa Weatherall Neal speaks with 24 Hour News 8's Lynsey Mukomel about her tenure at the district. (May 22, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who spent the last several years bringing Grand Rapids Public Schools out of a downward spiral said she's feeling a little guilty about leaving but is confident the district's forward momentum will continue.

GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal will end her decades long tenure when she retires next month. In advance of that, she sat down with 24 Hour News 8 to look back on her time with the district.

"I wish I could've worked more with our parents," Weatherall Neal said. "My fear is who's going to look after the kids when I'm gone? And that shouldn't be my fear. Maybe that's the mother in me. My cabinet will say I'm the mother bear. It's like when your kids leave you all of a sudden, you wish you would've done or could've had more time with them. I think that's what I'm feeling."

Weatherall Neal can leave with pride in the accomplishments the district has seen in recent years, but rising to the superintendent's office was never in her career plans. She calls herself a "great No. 2 person," but took on the difficult task when the board approached her at the end of 2011.

Families in the district know Weatherall Neal understands their priorities and concerns on a personal level. She grew up in GRPS, so she brought unique perspective to leading West Michigan's largest school district.

"I've always felt I owned the district, that its success was sort of connected to me and so that didn't scare me off," she explained. "I can say every day I've loved this district. Even when we were at our worst, I loved the district. I wanted us to get better."

ON HER FUTURE

Weatherall Neal has spent a lot of time telling graduating seniors they need to find themselves and figure out what's next. Now it's time to take her own advice.

"I think we all need to find work-life balance, right? And most of us struggle with that," she admitted. "I need to find my center."

A lot of her belongings fro her office have already been packed and taken home, but many remained Wednesday morning. She said she's realizing how much of her is connected to the district. Out of habit, she recently told a friend she would need to be back from a trip in August in time for the first day of school.

"Look," she said, referencing her calendar booklet. "It's empty."

She and her husband of nearly 42 years, Dennis, will spend July traveling the East Coast. After that, she expects to lend advice to other school administrators and knows being an educator will always be in her blood.

ON GRPS' FUTURE

Weatherall Neal will watch the search for the district's new leader from the outside. She told 24 Hour News 8 she hopes the school board maintains perspective.

"What I would ask them most is to think about their own children. Some of my board members, most of my board members, have children in the system," she said. "What would you want for you own kids? I think that it's easy to sit back and judge and to say, 'You should do this. If you only did this.' Walk a mile in the shoes of parents and young people in this community."

She sees the district moving in a positive direction and wants to make sure the next leader will approach the position with as much compassion and hard work as she has.

"You must be all in seven days a week, 24 hours a day," Weatherall Neal said. "I look at my phone at 2, 3 o'clock in the morning, praying for kids, praying for families. … It honestly consumes you. There is absolutely no time that you're off."

Current GRPS administrator Ron Gorman, Ph.D., will take over as interim superintendent after Weatherall Neal leaves on June 30. The school board, which rejected the finalists from an initial search for a permanent replacement, will now turn to a national firm to help find someone for the job.