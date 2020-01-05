Retiring Grand Rapids officer gets special send-off

A photo of retiring Grand Rapids Police Officer Bryan Boone getting a special send-off from his daughter on Jan. 3, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A retiring Grand Rapids police officer got a very special send-off.

Officer Bryan Boone served Grand Rapids for nearly 30 years.

To see that he ended his career in style, his wife, a dispatcher for the department, made special arrangements to have his daughter, Katie, call him out for service for the last time.

“Officer Bryan Boone, my dad and a hero — who I am so proud of — you are officially relieved of your duties for the Grand Rapids Police Department. I love you, dad,” she said.

Boone was one of five officers who retired from the department Friday.

“The department lost over 100 years of experience from dedicated professionals that undoubtedly made GR a better place,” GPRD said in a Facebook post.