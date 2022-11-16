GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Got a family member who’s looking to move back to West Michigan but needs to have a job lined up first? There are a couple events coming up just for them.

Hello West Michigan and The Right Place are teaming up to host the 11th annual “ReThink West Michigan” networking event. It is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving holiday so that former residents visiting home can attend.

The first meeting will be virtual on Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees do not have to be logged in the entire time. They will be able to talk one-on-one with job recruiters and local employers.

The second event will be on Nov. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Atrium at Uccello’s at 122 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids.

“We know people come home for the holiday, and actually the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year… we like to meet people where they’re at, which is out at the bar,” said Rachel Gray with Hello West Michigan.

She said you don’t need to dress up or even have a resume.

“So really, it’s a casual networking event, an opportunity to explore what relocation to West Michigan could look like,” Gray said.

Both the virtual and in person events are free to attend and you can register for both online at www.rethinkwm.com.

The event will be sponsored by Corewell Health, West Michigan Works! and Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Other companies participating include PADNOS, Haworth, Specialized Recruiting Group, Attwood Corporation, Rockford Construction, Grand Valley State University, Gordon Food Service, Mercy Health, Meijer and others.