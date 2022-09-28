GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An effort has been underway for more than a year now to restore the glory at Sullivan Field, formally known as Valley Field.

The nonprofit group Fans of Valley Field have been hosting events at Sullivan Field, working to raise awareness and money to restore the ballpark.

The ballpark nestled in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Grand Rapids is once again bursting with activity like it used to back in its heydays when it was built in the 1930s.

“It has just been gaining a lot of momentum. It has been fun having events having people come here for concerts, chili cookoffs, children’s events,” said Paul Soltysiak, vice president of Fans of Valley Field

The resurgence of events is thanks to a group known as the Fans of Valley Field.

“The city has $1.1 million as part of the tax mileage for this, but we want to do a little bit more than that. So as of Nov. 10, we are having our first gala ever (2022 Diamond Gala), and we are going to bridge the gap and try and raise an additional $1.5 million,” Soltysiak said.

Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

The money will go to redo the actual field, fix the roof over the grandstands, and refurbish the locker rooms so they can bring America’s favorite pastime back to the field.

“We now are in the process of doing specific planning, budgeting, scheduling. The construction management company has been selected, which was a very diligent process. Rockford Construction was chosen,” said Soltysiak.

The nonprofit has been working to bring people back to the ballpark for a little over a year now with special events like what will happen this Saturday, Oct. 1, when they host West Michigan’s premier chili cookoff with 40 teams facing off.

“All different sorts of chili. We have four bands playing all afternoon. We have lawn games. We have cornhole. There are activities for the children and adults. Cash bar. You can spend an hour here eating chili, or you can spend the whole day here and have a great time,” said Dan Verhil with Fans of Valley Field.

If you want to attend the chili cookoff, it is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased there on Saturday or ahead of time online.