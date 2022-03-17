GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The restaurant industry in West Michigan is still rebounding from losses during the pandemic.

Now, managers hope lower infection rates and an itch to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day will prove to be a lucky combination.

Graydon’s Crossing will serve traditional Irish food and drinks for both in-person dining and to-go orders.

Employees tell News 8 they’re looking forward to seeing old faces and meeting new ones. The manager hopes the St. Patrick’s Day holiday will help kickstart a return to normal.

“2020, I checked sales yesterday, it was only $45 which I imagine was only one to-go order for the entire day and we’ll probably be packed in here,” general manager Ben Nies said. “I’m hoping that it’ll kind of light a fire… so I’m hoping to get back in the swing of things.”

Although managers tell News 8 they aren’t requiring any of their customers to wear masks or social distance, they do encourage them to exercise common sense, like staying home if they’re feeling sick.