GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Years after the troubled Club Tequila bar closed its doors for good, new life is coming to the derelict site in Grand Rapids.

Contractors are gutting the building at the southeast corner of Division Avenue and Delaware Street SE, which has remained vacant for a decade. They filed for a city permit to begin “selective interior and exterior demolition” on March 10, city records show.

(A March 2022 photo shows 932 Division Ave. South, which is slated to become a second location for The Candied Yam restaurant.)

“This is the perfect time to bring restoration and love to that area so it can become a jewel again,” said Jessica Ann Tyson, owner of The Candied Yam Delightful Southern Cuisine restaurant.

Tyson told News 8 earlier this month that she is planning a “whole overhaul” of the site, which will be home to a restaurant and 200-person banquet center. The renovations include removing the porch/patio area on the building’s south side and repairing, repaving, restriping and landscaping the parking lot, according to plans submitted to the planning commission.

(A conceptual rendering by PURE Architect shows what 932 Division Ave. South may look like after renovations.)

Tyson said The Candied Yam will continue to run its original restaurant on 44th Street and Breton Road as well.

In October, Tyson told the Grand Rapids Planning Commission she was excited to get back to a place where she started her business in 2003. She said the facility used to be a place where she could take the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and host other events, but the business changed over time, eventually becoming “an eyesore to the community.”

In paperwork filed with the city, Tyson said her new business would be an asset in redeveloping the neighborhood, which currently doesn’t have any restaurants with sit-down dining.

“We just want to change the dynamics from what it once was and just bring a place where the community can make positive memories,” she said.

Tyson’s new restaurant will face Division Avenue and accommodate about 96 people. She says the business will serve up the same Southern cuisine that launched The Candied Yam into Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Grand Rapids.

The new banquet hall will use LED lighting. Any alcohol sales will come from a licensed alcohol caterer.

“Odors, if any, will be delightful,” the city permit application states.

Tyson said it was “super competitive” to secure the property, but she wanted to ensure her Black-owned business could build equity. Instead of a traditional owner-tenant agreement, Tyson says she reached a deal for a three-way partnership with property owner Mull Trie LLC.

Tyson says she hopes other white property owners and Black entrepreneurs will consider similar equity-building partnerships.

The city planning commission approved a special use permit for the project in October. Tyson says she has also been in touch with neighbors in the area.

“When they heard we were potentially coming there, they were so thrilled… I felt honored that they would want us to be there,” she said.

“This site was something that has a lot of memories attached to the community — mostly positive, some not so positive. And we think with the … love that we are able to bring to the community, that this is the perfect location,” Tyson added.

She hopes to open the new restaurant and banquet hall this summer.