Restaurant Week starts Wednesday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back starting on Wednesday.

It’s a time to taste the city at a reduced price, in some cases. Specially priced lunches, dinners or both will be offered at more than 70 restaurants. The restaurants will come up with special menus highlighting local ingredients for the event.

There will be three options part of this year’s restaurant week:

Two courses for $15 per person — offered for both lunch and dinner. Two courses for $25 per person. Chef’s choice for $25 or more per person.

The last two options are only available during dinner hours.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids runs through Sunday, August 18.

To see the list of Restaurant Week 2019 participating locations and their menus, click here.