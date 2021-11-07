Restaurant week kicks off in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant week is officially underway in Grand Rapids and many local businesses saw a strong start for the opening weekend.

The annual event showcases the variety of cuisine available across the city.

Ando Sushi + Bar is seeing stronger sales compared with last year.

Amanda Nelson, the general manager, says the boost comes at a time when restaurants need the revenue to help recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Having Art Prize right before this is also very beneficial. We really saw a real big increase in our sales and now that restaurant week is following up with that it’s hopefully going to do the same thing,” Nelson said.

The restaurant is seeing more people coming through its doors and is dealing with a much different situation when it comes to regulations related to the pandemic.

“It was earlier last year. It was in September,” Nelson said. “I think that with all the schools back and people being more in town and able to go out and eat and not having things shutting down or restaurants not being staffed. We’re starting to see more staffing in here.”

Aperitivo, located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, is participating in the event for the very first time.

Alex Blake, the assistant general manager, says the business has expanded during the pandemic after a neighboring space became available in the market. The full-size restaurant reopened in February with additional seating.

Each restaurant provides customers with a discount or some additional perk for taking part in the event.

“A lot of people don’t get out this way this often and so I think restaurant week has brought us a lot of new faces and hopefully continued customers that we’re excited to see again,” Blake said.

To learn how to participate in the event, visit the restaurant week website: https://www.experiencegr.com/restaurant-week/