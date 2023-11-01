GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 14th year, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is set to give residents the chance to find their new favorite dish or local spot.

Starting Friday, you will have the opportunity to experience more than 50 different local businesses in the city. Participating restaurants will have the option to offer guests two options from a standard menu for $25 or a chef’s choice with two or more courses for more than $25.

Alongside the signature samples and special deals, those who choose to dine during Restaurant Week will also earn free gifts by checking into each establishment with their digital pass.

Experience Grand Rapids, which is hosting the event, will be donating $1 from each meal that gets checked in to the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

Restaurant Week runs from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11. To get yourself a digital pass and to check out the participating restaurants, click here.