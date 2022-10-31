GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A favorite event in Grand Rapids is about the get underway. Restaurant Week is coming up and local eateries are busy perfecting their special dishes to unveil.

Restaurant Week runs Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. There are more than 30 restaurants participating, so make your reservations.

You can go to restaurantweekgr.com to pre-register and get Experience Grand Rapid’s “digital pass.”

“You can download the digital pass,” Kate Lieto from Experience Grand Rapids said. “That’s where you can find all the menus, all the participating locations and do your check-ins. Once you get the pass, you’ll be able to also get a return visit coupon, so when you go to a place during Restaurant Week, you’ll get a coupon to come back and support that restaurant again after Restaurant Week”

This is the 13th year for Restaurant Week. This year if you go to at least three restaurants you qualify for a free foodie gift.