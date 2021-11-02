Restaurant Week GR starts Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off Friday, with more than 50 local businesses set to take part.

This past year and a half has been tough on restaurants and many are hoping this event will bring customers back.

Todd Kisscorni, the general manager of Stella’s Lounge, says overall costumers have been patient and understanding with the staff shortages.

He credits his longtime employees with keeping things going. Kisscorni is also grateful to the city for implementing the social zones and working with local establishments to help find ways to increase business.

Stella’s Lounge will feature a special burger during restaurant week, plus a code that gives customers $10 off when they spend $30.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13. For more information, and to register for a digital pass, go to experiencegr.com.