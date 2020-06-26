Restaurant Week GR returning with changes for 2020

An undated courtesy photo shows a guest taking a picture of their food at Forty Acres Soul Kitchen in Grand Rapids. (Experience Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 is leading to changes for this year’s Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, which will run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 16.

Experience Grand Rapids is scrapping the specialty menu and waiving restaurant registration fees to support participating businesses recovering from the economic crisis prompted by the pandemic.

This years’s event will also focus on encouraging guests to revisit restaurants. Patrons will control their experience through their smartphone via the Restaurant Week GR digital app. Each time they use the app to check in at a participating restaurant, they’ll be rewarded with a one-time coupon they can use at that restaurant within 60 days of their visit.

Diners who check into four or more restaurants using the app will earn a “foodie-themed gift” from Experience Grand Rapids.

Restaurants can sign up to take part in this year’s restaurant week online at ExperienceGR.com/RWSignUp. The deadline to register is July 15.