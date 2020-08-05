GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 11th annual Restaurant Week GR kicks off Wednesday. Organizers of the 12-day event say they’re hoping to help local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Restaurant Week GR looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, those involved in the planning process say they’re just as excited.

Participation fees for restaurants are waived this year and customers will receive a onetime coupon at every business they check in at. This can be done by using a digital pass on your phone.

Diners who check in to four or more restaurants will receive a food-themed prize from Experience Grand Rapids, which will be mailed after the event ends. It runs Aug. 5 through Aug. 16.

Doug Small, the president and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids, says they’re working hard to make sure the event is a success.

“This year is very special to us. We’re trying to really support our restaurants that have obviously lost a lot of business over the last couple of months,” said Small.

More information about Restaurant Week GR can be found online.