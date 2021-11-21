Restaurant owner will offer free Thanksgiving dinner Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local restaurant owner is preparing to provide free take out meals to local residents on Monday evening.

“It makes me happy to see that we have a person of color doing something for all people and especially in the community,” Reginald Samuel, a frequent customer of the restaurant, said.

Elijah Libbett, owner of Ellnora’s Kitchen, and his six siblings have offered free Thanksgiving dinner to those in need ahead of the holiday. The kind gesture, performed annually, is in honor of their mom, who loved the holidays and enjoyed feeding people.









For the last 11 years, Ellnora’s Kitchen has served thousands of people on the Monday before Thanksgiving. Last year, there were approximately 900 people who grabbed a plate. Monday will be no different as they prepare to serve turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls.

“It’s open to anyone and everybody. We are not looking at race, status, gender or nothing. It’s for anybody that’s willing to receive it,” Libbett said.

Meals can be picked up beginning at 4 p.m. at Libbett’s nonprofit next door to the restaurant at 543 Easton Ave. SE.