GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Police Department dog has died.

Bosco was 6 years old. He appears to have died of an undiagnosed medical condition, GRPD said in a Thursday Facebook post, though it noted the cause of death was not yet entirely clear. GRPD noted Bosco did get regular care, but says the problem seems to have slipped through.

Bosco was an active-duty K-9 partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki. After joining GRPD in 2018, he worked on patrol and in bomb detection. GRPD said he had 70 arrests on his record and had been used in 70 bomb sweeps.

“Our GRPD family is mourning, along with Officer Nawrocki and his family,” the post said. “Rest in peace, good boy.”