GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A retired Grand Rapids K-9 has died, police say.

Atos died on Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a tweet. The retired explosives detection and patrol police dog had worked with GRPD for eight years.

“Atos was an incredible K9 partner that loved his job and his family equally,” his human partner, Sgt. Jeff Dionne, said in GRPD’s tweet.

An undated photo of retired Grand Rapids police dog Atos and his human partner, Sgt. Jeff Dionne. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department) FILE – An undated photo of retired Grand Rapids police dog Atos and his human partner, Sgt. Jeff Dionne. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department)

The police dog retired on May 28, 2022, and became a family pet for Dionne and his family.

“Rest in peace, good boy,” GRPD said.