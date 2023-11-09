GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bipartisan Senate resolution aims to restore the reflecting pool at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

On Thursday, the state Senate adopted the resolution, which requests funding and support from the National Archives and Records Administration. The funds would go toward the reflecting pool and fountain at the museum.

In the resolution, the pool is described as “an integral connection between the Museum and downtown Grand Rapids.”

“When the reflecting pool and fountain stopped operating in 2019, a special aspect of the Museum was lost, leaving an empty cement pool that visually detracts from the campus and downtown Grand Rapids,” the resolution reads.

As the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford’s “call to service as our nation’s 38th president” draws near, the resolution continues, many believe it is time to restore the reflecting pool and fountain.

“On behalf of our constituents, we encourage you to embrace this project and commit the National Archives and Records Administration funding to advance it,” it reads.

The resolution was sponsored by Sens. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.