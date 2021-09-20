Residents recall shooting at downtown GR condos as ‘scary moment’

Crews work to clean up River House Condominiums in downtown Grand Rapids after the building was hit by gunfire. (Sept. 20, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The investigation into a shooting at a luxury high-rise condominium building in downtown Grand Rapids continues.

Plywood has been put in place as a temporary fix after five windows at River House Condominiums off Bridge Street NW were hit during gunfire.

No one was hurt, but people living in the building are now worried. Police say it’s unclear if this was random or a targeted shooting.

“My wife woke up saying she’s having a nightmare, hearing gunshots and she woke up and all of a sudden, it came true,” Scott McGuire, who has lived at River House for more than three years, said.

Neighbors reported hearing shots being fired Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m., saying they were coming from the highway nearby. Five windows were hit on five different floors; all face the west side of the building.

A unit in River House Condominiums in downtown Grand Rapids that was hit by gunfire. (Sept. 20, 2021)

“Kind of a scary moment,” McGuire said.

It doesn’t appear that any of the bullets went through the hurricane-resistant glass, but residents say it’s too close for comfort.

“The most expensive place in downtown Grand Rapids to live and you get your windows shot out, serious problems,” Barry Bussell, who also lives in the building, said.

Police declined News 8’s request for an interview Monday and didn’t provide an update on the investigation. So far, News 8 has been unable to find any video of the shooting.

“Nobody respects anybody anymore. That’s not how I was brought up by any means,” Bussell said.

No matter what the motive was, residents say the behavior is unwelcome in their neighborhood.

“Life is so precious and when you start doing things like this, you don’t know who is standing in their kitchen, you don’t know what’s happening. So, it’s very disappointing and unacceptable,” McGuire said.

Some neighbors are now pushing for cameras on the west side of the building to help deter crime.