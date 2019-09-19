Residents displaced by storm: ‘One step at a time’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cleanup continues a week after a strong storm ripped through Grand Rapids, tearing most of the roof off of an apartment building and damaging other homes in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

The power was back on and the roads were clear Wednesday, but the apartment building on Fairview Avenue NE near Hastings Street is condemned.

“I accepted the fact that I have to get my stuff and move, so that’s what I’m doing,” building resident Andre DeSatterlee said. “Just one step at a time.”

Most of his stuff was untouched by the storm since he doesn’t live on the top floor. But when you enter Geoff Saunders and Lyndsey Williams’ apartment and look up, you see only sky.

“Complete devastation and disaster,” Williams previously told News 8. “Everything I had worked for was gone.”

She said all of their belongings were destroyed by the storm. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet.

Across the street, houses are marked with red and white signs warning people to keep out. There are piles of debris in the front yard.

Grand Rapids officials say they hope to have an update from inspectors about the future of the condemned properties on Thursday.