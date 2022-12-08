KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The long holiday break from school is approaching —providing some family time and possibly opportunities to better connect with your child or teen.

“Researchers are saying that just 10 minutes of intentional time a day spent with your child can deepen the relationship that a parent and child have,” said Kari Schulte, a Clinical Supervisor at Wedgwood Christian Services.

Schulte recommends starting with 10 minutes per day and being mindful with your intentions.

“When I think about spending 10 intentional minutes, I think about putting my phone down. That’s one of the biggest things you can do,” said Schulte.

Schulte recommends making eye contact with your child and letting them know they are the most important thing to you in those moments you’re spending.

That 10 minutes can be a conversation or an activity like a LEGO project, board game, a walk round the block or baking and decorating Christmas cookies.

“Kids need to know they are important. They need a safe space and you, as their parent, are that safe space. I need my kids to know I will be present and available for the small things so they know beyond a shadow of a doubt they can come to me for the big things in the future,” said Schulte.