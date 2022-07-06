GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to build a 12,000-seat amphitheater in Grand Rapids has hit a delay as the sale of the land was put on hold, MiBiz reports.

The $24.3 million property sale was scheduled to close June 30 but is now expected to be delayed six months while architectural designs and the property scope are updated, according to MiBiz.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority plans to buy about 15.8 acres, including about 11.6 acres on the riverfront. That property, labeled 201 Market, currently belongs to the city of Grand Rapids, which has been trying to redevelop it for 15 years.

The total cost of the amphitheater has been set at $116 million. About $81 million of that is expected to come from donor, state and private investment and the rest from a mix of Convention/Arena Authority property sales, bonds and Downtown Development Authority revenue.