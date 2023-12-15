GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Corewell Health has purchased the Rocky’s Bar and Grill building in Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood, Crain’s reports.

On Thursday, News 8’s partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reported that Corewell Health confirmed the purchase of the property at 633 Ottawa Ave. NW.

A Corewll Health spokesperson told Crain’s Grand Rapids Business that the purchase is part of the health care company’s plans for its future nearby office headquarters, which is under construction.

As of early Friday morning, Rocky’s Bar and Grill had not announced on its website or social media accounts that it had permanently closed its doors. However, Crain’s reports that the bar was not open during regular business hours Thursday, and a local band posted on Facebook that its upcoming show was canceled due to the bar’s closure.