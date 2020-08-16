Report of shooting in south Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a police presence on the city’s south side Sunday morning, where officers say they responded to the report of a shooting.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Police say a large crowd gathered at Franklin Street SW and Division Avenue S, and police received calls of several gunshots heard in the area.

Around the same time, police say a person with a gunshot wound checked into the hospital, and a half hour later, another person checked in with a gunshot wound.

We are working to find out if those injuries are connected to the reported shooting on Franklin Street SW and Division Avenue S.