GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ LGBTQ nightclub is up for sale, Crain’s reports.

Rumors, located on Division Avenue near Oakes Street, is for sale for $3.69 million, News 8 partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports, after owner Allen Bath died in February.

Bath’s sister, Tammy Halstead, live out of state and is looking to sell the nightclub, Crain’s reports.

While most potential buyers are interested in keeping Rumors open, Halstead told Crain’s she’d be open to selling it to someone who wants to redevelop the three-story building.

“Part of me feels like we’re probably going to end up having to settle for something else (other than a nightclub),” Halstead told Crain’s.

Should a future owner decide to keep it as a nightclub, they’d likely still need to temporarily shut it down for repair work. Rumors is running on a temporary, bi-weekly license from the health department due to needed repairs, Crain’s reports.