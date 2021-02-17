Report: Grand Rapids among top U.S. cities for chefs

A November 2020 photo shows the 29th floor private dining area of MDRD, which features windows overlooking the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention, chefs: If you’re looking for a food-savvy city, Grand Rapids is one of the best in the country, a recent analysis concludes.

Rent.com says it examined the 386 largest U.S. cities, ranking each one based on its average grocery bill, proportion of local restaurants, number of food markets (including butchers and farmers markets), and quantity of specialty markets (ethnic, organic and health stores).

(An Aug. 19, 2020, photo shows produce and flowers available for purchase at Holland’s farmers market.)

Grand Rapids rose to the top, coming in as the best large city for chefs in Michigan and the 10th best in the U.S.

Kalamazoo was the next closest Michigan city to grace the list, ranking 23rd. Ann Arbor and Taylor were the only other Michigan places to crack the top 50, coming in at 26 and 28, respectively.

Grand Rapids gets a nod for its “robust craft brewing scene, top-notch cafes and a range of beloved non-chain dining options.” The Grand Rapids Downtown Market and Fish Lads earned a mention in rent.com’s report.

(A 2020 photo shows the sign above Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market.)

The website also cited the relatively low cost of groceries and nearby Great Lakes and farms for providing ample fresh, seasonal produce for chefs to work with.

Kalamazoo had the lowest grocery bill among all ranked cities, averaging $76.60 based on cost-of-living estimates from the Council for Community and Economic Research. See the full rankings at https://www.rent.com/blog/best-cities-for-chefs/.