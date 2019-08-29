Report: Deal brewing to sell Founders to Spain company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of Founders Brewing Co. are selling the majority of their business to a company in Spain, MiBiz is reporting.

The publication says the Grand Rapids-based brewery filed documents with the state last week outlining the pending deal with Spain’s Best Beer Inc., which is an affiliate of Mahou-San Miguel Group based in Madrid.

MiBiz says Founders Brewing co-founder Mike Stevens confirmed the agreement, which would increase Spain’s Best Beer, Inc.’s share of Founders from 30% to 90%.

The company tells MiBiz that daily operations and leadership at Founders will remain unchanged if the deal clears state and federal regulators. If all goes well, the transaction is expected to close in January.