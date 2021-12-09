Report: Businesses in the BOB closing by Jan. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All businesses within the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids are scheduled to close by Jan. 1, sources say.

Sales are pending for both the B.O.B. and the GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The sales are expect to close by mid-January, MiBiz reports.

All businesses within the B.O.B. — B.O.B.’s Brewery, Judson’s Steakhouse, Gilly’s Smokehouse, H.O.M.E., Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Dr. Grins Comedy Club and Eve Nightclub — will be closing by Jan. 1, sources tell MiBiz.

The B.O.B. also holds a banquet facility and Gilmore Collection’s corporate offices.

A Dr. Grins employee told MiBiz that Dr. Grins and Eve nightclub are both looking to relocate.