GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Big Boy in Grand Rapids has closed, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports.

The Big Boy location on Pearl Street near US-131 first opened in 1964, News 8’s partner Crain’s reports.

Located near the YMCA, Grand Action 2.0 has considered the site for a possible location for the planned soccer stadium. The goal for the stadium is to build it in the downtown area.

“A site very close to downtown would be desirable because of the access to hotel rooms, restaurants and other amenities,” Kara Wood, the executive director of Grand Action 2.0, previously told News 8. “The leagues that are interested in West Michigan are certainly interested in a downtown location.”