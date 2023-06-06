GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — American Seating Co. is looking to move to the former Steelcase campus in Grand Rapids, according to a report.

Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports the furniture company is working to get permits to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing to 1040 40th St. SE near Eastern Avenue and plans to make some renovations.

American Seating Co.’s headquarters and manufacturing plant are currently in the area of 11th Street and Seward Avenue near US-131 in Grand Rapids. Crain’s reported last month that the company was planning to move to a new location within Grand Rapids.

American Seating was first founded in 1886, according to its website. It was first called Grand Rapids School Furniture and was renamed in 1906. It started making chairs for city buses in 1931 and currently makes seats for things like city buses and light rail.

–News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.